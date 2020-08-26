BELOIT

Beloit College will offer up to two semesters of free tuition for students after graduation to help them recoup valuable experiences lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college will offer free ninth and 10th semesters to students who enroll full time during the 2020-21 school year. Costs will be covered by the college’s general operating budget.

Most students complete their degrees in four years, or eight semesters, so the ninth and 10th semesters will give them the opportunity to take classes outside their majors or participate in activities that might have been canceled.

“This program is designed to be the icing on the cake,” said Kate Virgo, Beloit College director of enrollment operations. “If there is anything on your Beloit bucket list when you finish your eighth semester, we want to help you achieve that.”

The program applies to anyone who is currently enrolled as a full-time student, and it will take effect as early as the spring when students complete their eighth semester.

Students either may enroll for an additional semester—in fall or spring—or an entire academic year. The semester or year must start in the academic year immediately following the eighth semester.

Although the cost of tuition will be covered, students are responsible for their own room and board.

The tuition-free program was inspired by a current program called Honors Term, in which graduates participate in semester-long research programs after graduation.

It’s designed for students who want another research or internship opportunity before entering graduate school or the workforce.

“This is for them to add to their resume a little bit more and fulfill their personal accomplishments,” Virgo said.

Under the new program, students could take three classes tuition-free or a combination of two classes and an internship or research project.

Virgo said many students feel a sense of loss after the cancellation of sports, plays and other club events and activities, and this effort will give them new experiences to replace those they lost.

Virgo said graduates have fewer travel options now, and it’s more difficult to get jobs.

“This gives people options and is designed to be a positive gesture during a tough time,” she said.

The initiative expands the Beloit Promise, a component of the Beloit Action Plan that recognizes the pandemic's economic impact on families and offers financial support programs so students can continue their education uninterrupted.

Launched in April, the Beloit Action Plan promises more learning flexibility for students along with real-world experience, mentoring and a tuition match with the flagship state school for students from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.