Beloit College will host a conversation on investing in local farms and food to support community and sustainability.
The event is free and open to the public. It will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Eaton Chapel, 700 College St., Beloit.
The event will include a book reading of “AHA!, Fake Trillions, Real Billions, Beetcoin and the Great American Do-Over,” followed by a discussion of how local residents can support sustainability and community by investing in local farms and food businesses.
Beloit College’s second executive in residence, Tim Leslie, will bring in Woody Tasch for the book reading and discussion.
Leslie has been Amazon’s No. 2 lawyer, manager of a small video rental service that is now known as Prime Video and CEO of Leafly, a company that educates readers about safe cannabis consumption.
Tasch is the author of “Inquiries into the Nature of Slow Money: Investing as if Food, Farms, and Fertility Mattered” and “SOIL: Notes Towards the Theory and Practice of Nurture Capital.” Since “Nature of Slow Money” was published in 2009, nearly $80 million has been invested in more than 800 small organic farms and local food enterprises via volunteer-led groups in dozens of communities in the U.S., Canada, Australia and France.
Tasch is the former chairman of Investors’ Circle, a nonprofit angel network that has facilitated more than $200 million of investments in more than 300 early-stage, sustainability-promoting companies. Tasch was a pioneer of mission-related investing and founding chairman of the Community Development Venture Capital Alliance. Utne Reader named him “One of the 25 Visionaries Who Are Changing Your World.”
Everyone who attends must wear a mask and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
