BELOIT
Beloit College’s array of career preparation offerings is helping students find precise career fits and score jobs after graduation.
A year ago, Beloit College started Career Channel, a professional community of peers, faculty, alumni and outside experts who can match students with jobs in their field of study including business and entrepreneurship, justice and rights, and health and healing.
The program has rapidly drawn growing student interest since it launched. Today, nearly 843 students are part of Channels, which represents about 86% of the college’s student population. After its inaugural Beloit & Beyond Conference, where more than 70 students presented their personal achievements in the Channels program, participation in the program increased by nearly 10%.
At this time of economic uncertainty, bridging the gap between college and career has taken on a new sense of urgency, said Daniel Youd, the co-director of Channels and a professor of modern languages.
Many of today’s students report that their undergraduate experience had not prepared them adequately for life after college. According to a survey by McGraw-Hill, only 40% of college seniors felt prepared to pursue a career after they receive their degree.
Youd said the Career Channels program consists of eight career channels. Each channel has six to 10 mentors.
Students have multiple mentors to help guide them and options such as panel discussions, networking opportunities and other resources targeted to their career area. Students also have the opportunity to select more than one career panel to help them get the exposure they need to choose the right career and be prepared for job hunting within it.
Youd said students have struggled during the past two pandemic years as they finish their degrees and transition to careers. He said Beloit College’s specific programming developed through its Career Works office and that the Career Channels program is helping the office.
In response to the pandemic, the Career Works office launched the Beloiters Helping Beloiters program under the guidance of Director Jessica Fox-Wilson.
“We were graduating seniors and they had been thrown into a pandemic situation where they didn’t come back to classes and didn’t have an opportunity to do final polishing of their resume. We reached out to alums and asked if they were interested in group and one-on-one mentoring,” he said.
The Beloiters Helping Beloiters program helped students in spring of 2020 and 2021 as graduating seniors were paired with mentors.
Beloit College also launched the Career Accelerator program, an intensive week-and-a-half to two weeks of programming between the fall term and beginning of spring term when students are at home in January. That program offers virtual programming on topics such as polishing a resume, doing informational interviews and a variety of other resources on career paths.
“It runs throughout the day, like a virtual conference,” Youd said.
Youd said all the career programming provides structures, support and mentorship along the way. Youd said all the offerings help Beloit College not only educate students and lead them into fulfilling work lives but also show potential students and the community at large all the college has to offer.
“It helps students who are potentially interested in coming to Beloit. Young high school students, families and counselors see a liberal arts education is an engaged education. It’s an opportunity to develop your mind and become a reflective, critical, engaged human being. A liberal arts education is not at the expense of preparing for meaningful employment,” Youd said.