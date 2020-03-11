Beloit College will close its campus until March 30 and will hold classes online after spring break in an effort to decrease the risk of spreading the coronavirus, college officials said Wednesday.
Spring break will be extended one week with classes resuming March 23, according to a news release.
Classes will be held online the week of March 23-27. Students will be able to return to campus at 5 p.m. March 28, according to the release.
All on-campus events will be canceled through March 30.
UW-Madison officials also announced Wednesday they will suspend face-to-face instruction after spring break and students shouldn't return to the campus because of fears of spreading the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.
UW-Madison's spring break begins Saturday and runs through Sunday, March 22. Face-to-face instruction will end March 23, the date classes are scheduled to resume. The suspension will last until at least April 10, when university officials will reassess the situation. Students will be able to complete coursework remotely until face-to-face instruction resumes.
A host of universities around the country have already taken similar measures, including Ohio State. UW-Milwaukee announced Tuesday it was extending its spring break to a second week, to run through March 29, and planned to move most classes online once students return.
UW-Whitewater officials have not yet closed the campus or altered its spring break, which will run March 23-27.
However, in an announcement Wednesday, UW-W Chancellor Dwight Watson advised students to take instructional materials, medications and other necessary items with them for spring break in case the university chooses to postpone classes or offer online instruction.
Watson urged students to reconsider travel plans, saying he has canceled a planned personal trip to Florida as "a precautionary measure and so that I can be on campus during this critical time."
Health officials say they are still learning about the coronavirus and COVID-19. It’s a respiratory infection that causes coughing, sneezing, runny nose, fever and other symptoms.
Three cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wisconsin: two in Dane County and one in Pierce County. Forty-three tests have come back negative.
One of the infected Dane County patients has recovered.
Here are additional details about area institutions' plans to deal with the virus:
Beloit College
Some classes at Beloit College might continue online after March 30, the college said in its news release.
The college is working with students who cannot delay their return to campus. Accommodations are being made on a case-by-case basis.
Beloit students who are studying abroad are not being asked to return home. The college is working with its study abroad partners and monitoring travel information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
A college spokeswoman declined to comment further Wednesday.
UW-Whitewater
As of Wednesday, the university is not aware of any UW-W students who have been tested for COVID-19, university spokesman Jeff Angileri wrote in an email to The Gazette.
Students who live on campus and do not have other places to go will be assisted by university housing staff if UW-W chooses to close the campus, Watson, the chancellor, said in his announcement.
Faculty and staff will have access to campus if courses are moved online, but students will not, Watson said.
The university has canceled one upcoming study abroad trip to South Korea, which affected one Whitewater student, Angileri said.
No UW-W students are studying in countries with travel advisories, he said.
The university will launch a COVID-19 call-in line Thursday. A listening session will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 19, in the Old Main Ballroom at the University Center. University health officials will be available to answer questions.
The listening session will be live-streamed on the university’s Facebook page.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.