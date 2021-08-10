BELOIT
A new principal has been hired at The Lincoln Academy charter school, and the former principal’s name has been removed from the school’s website.
Adams Publishing Group reported in April that Samuel Karns had been selected as the principal of the school, which has not yet opened. Previously an assistant principal at Landrum Middle School in Houston, Karns was moving to Beloit for the position along with his wife, who is originally from Clinton, and their three children. Karns had said he was having a home built in Beloit.
Karns' yearly salary was to be $100,000 plus moving expenses, according to school officials.
As of Monday, the school's website listed Priscilla El-Amin as principal. Lincoln Academy CEO Kristi Cole confirmed Karns is no longer with the school, which released the following statement:
"TLA is a new school with a significant number of new staff. We have incredibly high expectations for the entire team and everyone involved continues to assess whether this is the right option at the right time. As such, we anticipate there may be some personnel changes along the way, one of which was the appointment of Priscilla El-Amin to serve as principal as we open this fall. We were delighted that she was prepared to step into the role."
Adams Publishing Group has requested Karns’ resignation letter, separation agreement, and any and all financial payouts or arrangements related to ending his employment with the school.
According to the academy's website, El-Amin joined the staff in July as the founding principal. She served as a middle school assistant principal from 2019-21 at Whitehorse Middle School in the Madison Metropolitan School District.
Prior to her time as an assistant principal, El-Amin worked as a district math coach in both primary and secondary mathematics for two years, according to The Lincoln Academy's website. Her classroom experience included five years as a second-grade teacher working within a dual language program with students with disabilities and students who are English learners. In addition to her role as a classroom teacher, she also was an innovation liaison, math liaison, reading and math interventionist and specialist, and participated in curriculum alignment for science and math.
El-Amin holds a bachelor's degree in sociology, education and youth studies from Beloit College. She has also earned a master's degree in educational administration from UW-Superior and a master's degree in math intervention from UW-Oshkosh. She moved to Beloit during high school, which is where she met her husband, a Beloit native. They have two children.
According to The Lincoln Academy website, Ryan Anderson has been named dean of scholars for prekindergarten through fifth grade, and Ezi Adesi has been named dean of scholars for sixth through 12th grades. The website said both Adesi and Anderson are from Beloit.