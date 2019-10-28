MILTON

After contracting business duties through a financial advising company, the School District of Milton will fill its empty business services director position in the coming weeks.

The Milton School Board approved the hiring of Carey Bradley at its Monday meeting.

Bradley will earn a prorated $76,488.55 for the remainder of the school year, according to documents included with the school board agenda. The two-year contract pays Bradley $120,000 in 2020-21.

Bradley’s contract ends June 30, 2021.

“We’re really excited to get the position filled,” said interim Superintendent Rich Dahman.

“We’ve been short staffed here in our district office for a time, and we’re excited to add her (Bradley) to our team and get started.”

Bradley worked in the Richland Center School District from 2000-06 and the Delavan-Darien School District from 2006-14. She has worked with the Wisconsin Department of Public Institution since.

Bradley will oversee the business department, transportation, building and grounds, and food service.

"I'm looking forward to working with the current team," she said after Monday's school board meeting.

Dahman said her past experience as a business manager and in schools and her ability to communicate complicated topics made her the right choice.

“In that position, there’s really a need for attention to detail and understanding the process of running the finances of a school district, and there’s also a need for the ability to work well with other people, ability to explain and present to the public on the complex issue of school finance in a way that’s easy to understand,” he said.

“I think she has a strong grasp in both of those areas.”

The position has been empty since former Business Services Director Mary Ellen Van Valin retired in March. District employees spread the workload before the district began consulting with Baird this summer.

There were 11 applicants for the job, and the first round of interviews was Oct. 16. Two finalists had phone interviews Oct. 21 before Bradley was offered the job, Dahman said.

The district will continue working with Baird until Bradley is able to start, which is tentatively set for Nov. 11. Dahman said Bradley will work with Baird for a few days to help get her “up to speed.”

While Baird has been helpful, Dahman said hiring a business services director has been a focus since he began with the district.

“It’s clearly a position that needed to be filled,” Dahman said. “Getting Carey up and running is really going to allow us to continue moving forward as a school district,” he said.

Rebecca Kanable of Adams Publishing Group contributed to this story.