Ernest Batchelder believed if something was “really beautiful, the next generation will share our pleasure in living with it.”
Almost 90 years after Batchelder’s tile factory closed, his artwork is still enjoyed by Janesville students.
Batchelder’s work, along with that of three other decorative art companies, appears in three elementary schools and goes largely unnoticed.
Kids are used to it, and teachers think it’s neat and leave it at that.
But the artwork tells complicated stories about American history, its cultural life and how people, even during the Depression, saw a better future for their children.
Unconsidered treasures
Roosevelt Elementary opened in spring 1930 on the city’s east side. Wilson Elementary, on the Rock River, opened in fall of the same year.
In 1938 and 1939, the city used Public Works Administration money and Works Progress Administration labor to build a new Adams Elementary and add on to Roosevelt.
All three are built in the colonial revival style with decorative cupolas, semicircular fanlights over the entrance doors, and touches of classical architecture—a scrolled capital here, a decorative pillar there.
Inside, the schools become textbook examples of the American Arts and Crafts movement. Classrooms contain window seats, faux fireplaces with tile surrounds, water fountains inset into walls and built-in bookshelves and cupboards.
Everything is solidly made, crafted to withstand the onslaught of thousands of children.
The kindergarten rooms were about twice the size of normal classrooms and were designed to be like little homes, with small kitchens, bathrooms and a living room-like space with a fake fireplace.
City and school officials wanted the “most modern setting” for their students, according to a 1930 Janesville Daily Gazette story.
At Wilson Elementary, the former kindergarten room was split in half and now serves as Mary Birkholz’s art classroom.
It was an appropriate choice—the area around what used to be the fireplace is decorated with a series of Batchelder tiles.
Batchelder was a leader in the Arts and Crafts movement. He started his own tile company in the backyard of his California home in 1910. His tiles became common elements in homes there and were also used in libraries, upscale hotels and the lobbies of New York skyscrapers.
Batchelder used local clay, and his tiles feature low reliefs, allowing some elements of a scene to stand out slightly.
His technique, which can be seen in the tiles at Wilson, involved firing the clay with a blue color that was allowed to sink into the design’s cracks and crevices.
Other colors were added on top of the blue.
The Depression put the Batchelder Tile Company out of business in 1932, but his work is still highly valued, said Scott Wells, owner of Wells Tiles & Antiques in Los Angeles.
“A lot of government buildings and public schools in California have them,” Wells said. “But don’t get me wrong, they are rare, and even more rare where you are.”
That they’ve survived is a testimony to their durability and the schools’ willingness to care for them, he said.
Batchelder clay tiles are about one-quarter of an inch thick. They are most often damaged when people try to remove them from their original settings.
“You’ll have a contractor say, ‘Oh, I can take that out,’ but the tiles get broken,” Wells said.
Smaller Batchelder tiles with leaf motifs decorate the water fountain insets in kindergarten classrooms at Adams and Roosevelt.
Elsewhere, a fireplace in Roosevelt’s kindergarten room includes a surround from California Art Tile, one of Batchelder’s many competitors.
A jousting knight and medieval landscapes figure in all but one tile. That tile, a seeming leftover, shows two Dutch children in front of a windmill.
California Art Tile was in business from 1922 to 1956.
At Adams, the Mosaic Tile Company’s work appears around the fireplace in the kindergarten room and throughout the school’s halls. The Zanesville, Ohio, company made tiles from 1893 to 1967.
The work has its own style but contains no distinguishing marks. It was identified by experts at the Tile Heritage Foundation.
The Mosaic Tile tiles are cheerful and childlike, but that should not be confused with inartistic, said Julia Ince, a UW-Whitewater lecturer in art history.
To understand why, you have to go back to late 1800s and the beginning of the Arts and Crafts movement in England.
Society in decay
Arts and Crafts proponents objected to the Victorian era’s overly ornate styles and the rise of machine-made goods.
By the time the movement reached the United States, it was reacting to other forces, as well.
In the late 1800s, books about “nervous disorders” began to show up with increasing frequency, Ince said.
“There was this notion that America was (physically) degenerating,” she said. “It was based on reality to some extent; people were working longer hours, and there was an increase in alcohol use.”
At first, wealthy Americans wore their nervous exhaustion like a badge of honor, a mark that they were more refined and sensitive, Ince said.
But at the turn of the 20th century, the middle classes—especially the progressives—began to respond, she said.
“They thought, ‘My God, if we let ourselves succumb to this, then where will we find all the great thinkers, the people we need to lead society,’” Ince said. “’We’re going to be like Rome and decay.’”
Teddy Roosevelt took up the cause.
“In almost all of his speeches, Roosevelt would rail against ‘overcivilization,’” Ince said.
The cure was to balance “civilization” with something simpler, more primitive, more childlike, she said.
The American Arts and Craft movement responded by designing “healthier” homes that allowed for more air movement, and then decorating with items that were simple, beautiful and useful.
Children’s natural sense of wonder was celebrated. Art was for everyone, and children’s surroundings, at home or at school, should also be filled with beautiful things.
Elevated art, minds
Wilson and Roosevelt also contain work from Pietro Paulo Caproni & Brother of Boston. That company specialized in plaster casts of famous works of art, ranging from Greek statues to Renaissance friezes.
In Wilson, the work goes largely unnoticed, mostly because of its location. Above the stage in the school’s gym/auditorium are a series of plaster cast friezes of “Alexander’s Triumphant Entry into Babylon.” The original work was done by well-known Danish sculptor Bertel Thorvaldsen.
What is it doing in an elementary school gym?
The company marketed its wares to art schools but also tried to reach ordinary public schools.
An early catalog notes, “The Greek child of centuries ago was taught by observing the beautiful works of art about him, and so was led to a grander and nobler life. So should it be with the child of today.”
At Roosevelt, a Caproni & Brother image of Teddy Roosevelt hangs on the wall outside the gym.
