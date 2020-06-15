JANESVILLE
David Parr’s phone rings nonstop these days.
Parr is the principal at ARISE Virtual Academy, the Janesville School District’s online charter school. He expects the school’s enrollment to double as families consider what education might look like this fall amid a pandemic.
“We’ve had an incredible amount of interest—far more than normal. We have a plan in place to grow,” Parr said. “If the district needs more of our specialty (virtual learning), we will absolutely be ready to go.”
Over the last few months, more than 50 new students have registered to attend the school next year. ARISE is free for Wisconsin students; those from other states and countries must pay tuition.
Just over 200 students attended ARISE during the 2019-20 school year. Parr said he’s “fairly confident” that number could climb toward 400 for the 2020-21 school year based on talks with district families and educators.
“The phone has been ringing daily about what school looks like" at ARISE, he said.
District officials worked with Parr and others at ARISE when the coronavirus pandemic forced students to to learn virtually at home. The district finished the school year as a 1:1 district, meaning each student had an electronic device to complete schoolwork both at school and home.
Education is different when it’s completely virtual, Parr said. The biggest difference between in-person learning and virtual learning is the latter requires more mentorship and one-to-one contact.
Students at ARISE can do schoolwork seven days a week, and families have the cellphone numbers of every teacher. Each week, parents get an update on their child’s progress, and students check in with a mentor.
Teachers are required to contact students at least once every 10 days. The school also has a physical presence at Franklin Middle School for students who want or need extra in-person help.
As the district examines the best way to educate students this fall, Parr said ARISE could be a good option for families—especially those with concerns about COVID-19 and those who discovered during the pandemic that online learning is the most effective method for them.
The Janesville School Board is expected to pick its educational approach for fall at its July 14 meeting, which Parr said will determine how many new students sign up for ARISE. The school hires teachers as needed, so the number of educators likely will increase with enrollment, he said.
Parr said many people might not be aware that ARISE exists, but the school aims to change that with more advertising in coming months.
“You’re going to see a lot more of us so that people know who we are,” he said.
“We’re trying to get the word out there so those parents that feel uncomfortable about sending their students back to a school know that Janesville is prepared to do that, that we can go online.”
The advertising will take the form of billboards in Rock, Walworth, Dane and Green counties, and a TV commercial is also in the works.