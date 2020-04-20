JANESVILLE
None of the local high schools broke into the top 2,000 of the 17,000-plus schools in the nation, but some of them did well in the state rankings.
The U.S. News and World Report rankings consider how the high schools are serving all students, not just those who plan to attend college. The rankings consider college curriculum breadth, reading and math proficiency and performance, how well underserved students perform and the graduation rate.
Among area high schools, Williams Bay ranked the highest at 2,225th nationally. Elkhorn is ranked at 2,828th.
Among the 453 public high schools in Wisconsin, Williams Bay ranked 67th and Elkhorn ranked 84th.
Other schools in the top 150 for Wisconsin include Beloit Turner at 106th and Whitewater at 149th.