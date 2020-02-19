JANESVILLE
Applications for early entrance to kindergarten are now available for parents who want to send their almost-5-year-old to school.
State law requires a child to be at least 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 the year the child begins kindergarten, according to the Janesville School District. But the law also allows parents whose child turns 5 between Sept. 1 and Nov. 1 to apply for early admission.
Angela Lynch, the district's Preschool 4 Janesville coordinator, said few parents take advantage of early entrance because the district offers 4-year-old kindergarten in public and private schools and other preschool settings.
“We used to get 15 to 20 requests a year,” Lynch said. “Now we might get one.”
Children also rarely meet the standards to start kindergarten early, she said.
Students whose parents apply meet with a school psychologist, speech and language teacher and a kindergarten teacher for a screening.
Children with superior intellectual abilities and above-average social-emotional, physical and language skills are recommended for early entrance, according to a district news release. Academic skills, such as knowing numbers, letters and colors, are not required.
“We’re looking at their maturity level and their intelligence,” Lynch said.
The deadline to submit an early admission application is April 10. Applications must be made in writing to Angela Lynch, P4J coordinator, 527 S. Franklin St., Janesville, WI, 53548. Parents should contact Peggy Karleski, learning and innovation secretary, at 608-743-5038 to request instructions.
Parents will be notified of the district’s choice by June 30.