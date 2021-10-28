The School District of Beloit says it cannot prove whether a teacher in the district taped a student’s mask to his face on Oct. 26 following allegations made by the parent, according to a statement issued on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Beloit Daily News received a screen capture of a Facebook post made by a woman who said a teacher at McNeel Intermediate School had used duct tape to hold the student’s mask on his face.
“In collaboration with the City of Beloit Police Department, we have investigated these allegations and have determined these allegations cannot be substantiated,” said Beloit School District Superintendent Dan Keyser. “As a school district we are legally required to follow the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and are unable to respond to inquiries regarding any incidents involving students and staff.”
In the fallout of the social media post, Keyser said administration and school staff had received “racist, hate speech from unknown individuals and organizations.”
“We have zero tolerance for hate speech, violence, or threats made against our staff and District,” Keyser said.
The Beloit Police Department is investigating the incident and threats made to district staff.
In response to the alleged incident, a protest is planned for 3 p.m. on Nov. 5 in front of the Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
