All the public school districts in Rock County, including Janesville and Milton, will see increases in state aid for the upcoming school year, according to preliminary numbers released by the Department of Public Instruction.
The estimates are based in part on the 2021-23 state biennial budget recommendation approved by the Joint Finance Committee on June 17. The aid calculation is based on the best information currently available, meaning school districts won’t know their actual aid totals until they are certified by the state Oct. 15.
The state estimates it will send $66,651,406 to the Janesville School District, $1,877,368 more than it received for the 2020-21 school year, a 2.9% increase. Milton’s estimated increase of $1,884,531 from $22,139,697 in 2020-21 to $24,024,228 in 2021-22 would be an 8.51% increase.
General school aids are the largest form of state support for Wisconsin public schools. State equalization aid is meant to make up the difference between a district’s actual tax base and the state guaranteed tax base. Districts with a low valuation per pupil receive a higher percentage of state aid.
Estimated general school aid for 2021-22 totals $5 billion, a $109.9 million, or 2.2%, increase over last year. Because of changes in the aid deduction for the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program and the finance committee’s recommendation to eliminate aid deductions for the Milwaukee-area legacy independent charter schools, the estimated increase in payments to districts is $196.3 million.
Of the state’s 421 school districts, 66% or 276 districts are estimated to receive more general aid than in 2020-21, while 33% of districts or 140 are estimated to receive less; five districts are estimated to have no change in aid between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal years.
The Beloit, Beloit Turner, Clinton, Edgerton, Evansville and Parkview districts are also slated for aid increases, according to the numbers:
- Beloit is expected to receive 1.87% more in state aid, an increase of $1,259,133. Beloit received $67,477,348 last year and is set to receive $68,736,481 for the 2021-22 school year.
- Turner is estimated to receive 1.36% more in state aid, an increase of $127,075. Turner received $9,315,821 last year and is set to receive $9,442,896 for the 2021-22 school year.
- The Clinton School District could receive 5.89% more in state aid, an increase of $423,026. Clinton received $7,180,746 last year and is set to receive $7,603,772 for the 2021-22 school year.
- Edgerton’s expected increase of $1,080,339 from $11,725,238 to $12,805,577 would be a 9.21% year-over-year increase.
- Evansville’s share of state aid could go up from $12,911,333 to $13,796,350, a change of $885,017, or 6.85%.
- The Parkview School District could receive 16.38% more in state aid, an increase of $886,319. Parkview received $5,412,091 last year and is set to receive $6,298,410 for the 2021-22 school year.