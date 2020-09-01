JANESVILLE
Thanks to a federal waiver extension, the Janesville School District announced Tuesday that it will continue its summer meal program that served free meals to all children.
The free breakfasts and lunches will be available Wednesday through Dec. 31 at all Janesville schools, according to a district news release.
“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy and nutritious food," U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is quoted as saying in the release. "... This extension of summer program authority will employ summer program sponsors to ensure meals are reaching all children—whether they are learning in the classroom or virtually—so they are fed and ready to learn.”
Students who attend ARISE Virtual Academy and other children ages 18 and younger may pick up free meals at these locations:
• Edison Middle School, 1649 S. Chatham St.
• Franklin Middle School, 450 N. Crosby Ave.
• Marshall Middle School, 25 S. Pontiac Drive.
The meals are available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays when school is in session.