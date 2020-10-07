JANESVILLE
Adams Elementary School will return to in-person learning Monday, two weeks after pivoting to virtual learning, district officials announced Wednesday.
The school pivoted Sept. 29 because a significant number of staff members were in COVID-19 quarantine.
Finding substitute teachers has been especially difficult this year, and that also prompted the closure.
As of Wednesday afternoon, one elementary student in the district is positive for the virus, four are under quarantine and 10 are monitoring for symptoms, according to the school district's COVID-19 dashboard.
One elementary school staff member is positive, and 13 more are under quarantine, according to the dashboard.