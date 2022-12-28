Building on the theme established in part one of The Gazette’s year-in-review series, part two start with a look at the changes in progress at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office campus on the north side of Janesville. More on the progress of this work will appear in The Gazette on Thursday along with the staff’s favorite stories and photographs of the year.
This review will also look back at November’s local general election results and the biggest crime stories of the last year.
County construction
Billed as Rock County’s “largest construction project ever,” a three-year project to replace its jail and law enforcement facilities is underway near the intersection of highways 14 and 51.
A 200,000-square-foot, $96 million facility is the centerpiece, designed to solve problems that have arisen in recent years at the century-old Pinehurst Building. These problems include a leaky ceiling, basement floods, electrical equipment stored in “potentially unfavorable conditions,” and radios and stun guns being stored in a room susceptible to pooling of water, sheriff’s office Capt. Curt Fell said.
Other parts of the project will include more spaces dedicated to mental health issues, substance-abuse rehabilitation programs and indoor-outdoor spaces for more inmates to “get some fresh air,” Fell said. This will allow emergency responses to be more efficient. More on this work will appear in The Gazette on Thursday.
Sheriff Knudson retiring
In February, Sheriff Troy Knudson announced his intention to retire after a 33-year career in Rock County law enforcement, which included one term as sheriff. Fell, who won a sheriff’s election in November, will take over after Knudson’s retirement Tuesday. Fell, who had previously said he would not run against Knudson, worked on such projects as implementing mandatory body cameras and programs focusing on mental health, substance abuse recovery and literacy among jail inmates.
Election year 2022
Polling place changes made as a result of the latest round of redistricting led to some confusion on Election Day in November. A small number of Janesville voters, mostly from the central part of the city, were redirected to other polling places after showing up at the wrong location.
Janesville City Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler, who supervises poll workers, said the confusion appeared to be from a midyear redrawing of city voting ward boundaries after a U.S. Supreme Court Decision in April. The ruling was that municipal clerk’s offices were required to redraw voting ward lines to align with reshaped congressional district lines. In Janesville, that led to several more wards being added to a plan Stottler had already mapped out and received approval for last year based on Rock County supervisory district lines.
Stottler estimated between 3%-5% of Janesville voters who turned out on Election Day learned of the redrawn map at check-in.
In Assembly District 44, Janesville Democrat Sue Conley beat Republican Spencer Zimmerman. Of the 14,192 votes tallied, Conley received 62.5% of them. The district covers most of the city of Janesville.
In the new 43rd District, which lost incumbent Don Vruwink to redistricting (more below), Jenna Jacobson, a Democrat from Oregon, beat Republican Marisa Voelkel of the town of Janesville. Democrat Clinton Anderson of Beloit beat Jeff Klett in the 45th Assembly District race.
Longtime Assembly member Vruwink, D-Milton, lost his election in the 33rd District to Scott Johnson, a Republican from Jefferson. Vruwink had represented the 43rd Assembly District since 2016, but the redistricting process put his home in Milton into the 33rd District.
In the 31st Assembly District, Republican Ellen Schutt beat Democrat Brienne Brown in the district longtime Rep. Amy Loudenbeck left to run for secretary of state. GOP Rep. Tyler August won reelection over Adam Jaramillo in the 32nd District.
In the state Senate, 11th District incumbent Republican Steve Nass fended off a challenge from Democrat Steven Doedler, while former Democratic Rep. Mark Spreitzer won the race for the 15th District seat to succeed the retiring Sen. Janis Ringhand.
In Walworth County, Dave Gerber became the county’s sheriff after two challenges from Craig Konopski. After failing to win the Republican primary in August, Konopski ran as a write-in candidate in November. Gerber, who has been the county’s undersheriff under the retiring Kurt Picknell, earned 91% of the vote in the November election.
Top crime stories
Precision Drawn Metals homicide: Kevin Todd of Evansville is accused of shooting and killing a co-worker at Janesville manufacturer Precision Drawn Metals in April.
The day of the shooting, Todd told police that victim Devon Hills had threatened to run him over with a forklift if he didn’t get out of the way. Todd said he stewed over the supposed forklift comment at his workstation before taking a handgun he had in his pants pocket, finding Hills at a sink and shooting him in the back.
Todd pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree intentional homicide and when asked by investigators shortly after the shooting how he felt about the situation, Todd said, “I don’t really care that the dude is dead, to be honest. I feel bad for my family.”
Teen accused in stabbing pleads not guilty due to insanity: A 19-year-old Janesville man pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the stabbing last month of a 19-year-old Janesville woman who was an in-home caretaker for his father.
Asher Spitz was charged in November with intentional first-degree attempted homicide.
Police said the woman, who survived the attack, was stabbed at least five times Oct. 19 at a single-family ranch home in the 1000 block of North Osborne Avenue. Online court records listed the address as Spitz’s home.
The court accepted Spitz’s insanity plea and ordered further mental evaluations. The evaluations are set to happen Jan. 6 and a status conference is scheduled in court for Jan. 20. Spitz remains in custody at the Rock County Jail.
Janesville police officer Nicholas Sargeant later received a chief’s commendation for his actions at the scene of this stabbing. Sargeant provided first aid to the victim, expedited her getting under paramedic care and contributed to her survival that night.
Mercyhealth executive guilty of embezzlement: Former Mercyhealth vice president Barb Bortner was sentenced, imprisoned and ordered to pay restitution this year for stealing more than $3 million from her employer through a kickback scheme with a vendor.
Bortner received her 3.5-year federal prison sentence in May and was to report to prison in August.
Between February 2015 and 2020, Ryan Weckerly, of Sycamore, Illinois, wrote Bortner 103 checks totaling $2.1 million as a result of their scheme, in which she would submit inflated invoices for marketing services he performed for Mercyhealth. Bortner would approve the invoices and Weckerly would kick back some of the proceeds.
Weckerly was also sentenced in May for wire fraud.
Bortner had profited from the kickback scheme through 2020 during a time Mercyhealth experienced financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and had to furlough employees and scale back its medical services, according to a court filing.
Bortner said she was “ashamed and embarrassed” by her behavior and regrets that she and her family will live with this shame forever.
Rock County Sheriff’s Office reveals identity of ‘River Man’: He had been known for decades only as “John Clinton Doe” or even more vaguely, as “River Man.”
Now, after 27 years, authorities said they determined the identity of a young man whose remains hunters found in the woods along Turtle Creek near Clinton in November 1995.
The sheriff’s office said that the DNA Doe Project’s DNA analysis provided a tentative DNA identification for the man that the sheriff’s office had independently analyzed at the University of North Texas.
Authorities later revealed his name to be Carl Junior Isaacs Jr. They got this information from DNA samples from his half siblings. The hunters who found the remains said they were covered by a partially intact, black T-shirt emblazoned with a five-sided star and the word “Venom”—the name of a 1980s heavy metal band.
Although his background has been a mystery, some investigators speculated he might have lived in a youth halfway house or group home until he reached adulthood. Investigators have said that might explain why investigators for years could find no one who was searching for him.
Navy recruiter charged with enticement: A 25-year-old Illinois man working in Janesville as a recruiter for the U.S. Navy was charged in court earlier this month on multiple counts of child enticement and sexual assault of children.
In all, Bryan Bradley-Hubbard is now charged with nine felonies, including six counts of child enticement and three counts of sexual assault of a child.
The sexual assault charges include a stipulation that the alleged acts were by someone entrusted to work with children.
Janesville police arrested Bradley-Hubbard on Nov. 30 and said in a release that he began working as a recruiter in Janesville in the fall of 2021. Several high school girls subsequently reported he was behaving inappropriately. An investigation showed that he allegedly used his position as a military recruiter to gain access to teenage girls and to obtain personal information through conversations with them on Snapchat and other social media platforms.
The investigation into Bradley-Hubbard’s actions is ongoing.
Man convicted of sex trafficking sentenced: A Beloit man who used the drug addictions of women and young girls to coerce them into prostitution was sentenced in federal court in September to 20 years in prison and 10 years supervised release.
Cory Hereford, 51, was convicted in a trial earlier this year for sex trafficking a minor and an adult female, conspiring to commit sex trafficking, maintaining a drug house in Janesville, and sex trafficking a minor while being a sex offender registrant.
Trial testimony included allegations that Hereford manipulated the girl and women prostitutes by giving or withholding drugs depending on their state of dependency. He forced one unwilling adult victim to have sex on “dates” without a condom as it made him more money.
Apparent arson closes Janesville Kohl’s store: Three children, ages 11, 15 and 17, were arrested on charges of arson and recklessly endangering safety after police say they set a fire at the Kohl’s department store at Uptown Janesville on April 1, which led to a weekslong closure of the store.
There was significant damage to inventory due to the fire, and the store manager said the store would be closed for weeks because of it. The 97,000-square-foot retail store at 2500 Milton Ave. had to replace thousands of items destroyed by smoke and water. The police suspected that the children did it on purpose.