Janesville resident and artist Richard Lazcano knew a few years ago that he wanted to tackle welding a sculpture—but he had no idea where to start.
It was after his mother-in-law died of cancer a few years ago that Lazcano decided he wanted to make it for his wife. The couple enjoys bird watching together, Lazcano explained to The Gazette, with eagles being what they kept their eye out for.
But it wasn’t until Lazcano’s own mother died a few years later that he found an urn in a funeral home that gave him the inspiration he needed to start on an 8½-foot wide, 1,200-pound welded steel eagle sculpture named Gloria. The sculpture, which features an eagle with spread wings perched on a steel tree limb filled with concrete, will soon grace Janesville’s ARISE Town Square along the Rock River in June—rather than his front yard like he had first planned.
“When we went to the funeral home to go look for the casket, there was an urn there,” he said, referencing an urn shaped like a landscape with a bald eagle with wings spread adorning the top of it. “(It was) exactly the way I was picturing it in my head … for me, I felt like it was my mom telling me like, ‘Look this is a way you can start it, you know, here’s an idea.’”
“And, and that’s why it’s called Gloria, OK, because for me, it was the glory of God that gave me that vision to be able to do this,” Lazcano added.
“Gloria” will be unveiled in a ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday, June 24, as a part of the latest public art installment sponsored by ARISEnow, a public-private partnership that seeks to revitalize Janesville’s downtown through developing a town square, increasing walkability in the area and supporting the arts.
Lazcano created “Gloria” over a two-year period during his breaks while working at United Alloy, a metal fabrication and powder coating manufacturing company on Janesville’s northern side just west of Interstate 90/39. A welder at the company, he’d purchase the metal scraps that were punched out from steel sheets for items such as radiators or air vents and use them to weld together the face and wings of the eagle from memory.
Lazcano still has the photo of the urn on his phone, but once he started the project approximately two months after first seeing it in the funeral home, he never looked at it for scale or direction again, he said. And for the first two and a half years, no one in his family knew what the sculpture looked like—not even his wife, who Lazcano started making the sculpture for in the first place.
The only people who knew were other employees on the manufacturing floor at United Alloy who watched him work on welding together the individual pieces of scrap metal to form the beak, the face and then the wings.
Lazcano worked on “Gloria” at United Alloy until it got too large to move around on the manufacturing floor, transporting it to his father-in-law’s garage where he has a plug-in for a welder built in, he said. The days Lazcano did work on it, he’d weld the steel together for about an hour a day.
Bob Growney, who works as a mentorship coach at United Alloy after spending decades in K-12 education, said that Lazcano embodies a person who is patient and takes his time to work through the challenges presented to him.
“It just proves (there’s) untapped value in someone that’s motivated to achieve their dream, what they want to do—and Richard’s taking his time,” Growney said. “There’s a lot of noise in life that deters people from doing what they need to do, and what they want to do … Richard’s done a heck of a job with it.”
Growing up, though, being an artist wasn’t a dream Lazcano felt he could pursue.
With his parents being immigrants from Mexico, the message in his family was bred into him: You’re a laborer, meant to work no matter what and keep that dream alive in your sleep.
It’s why Lazcano didn’t pursue being an auto body paint technician doing custom paint jobs on lowriders and motorcycles—the idea was that he could do that on the side as a hobby, but not as a career.
“I’m first generation here, and they came to make their dream for me, you know, to give me that opportunity, but at the same time, they didn’t know how to go about it,” he said. “It was always like, you can do whatever you want. But go do this first, go work. And then if you have time, then you can think of all that other stuff, you know, if you don’t.”
He still takes flak from people in his family and other minorities who don’t understand why he spends his free time on artistry, Lazcano said. He describes it as being in a rabbit hole—those who were in the rabbit hole with him couldn’t understand why he wanted to get out and pursue something he enjoyed, and instead wanted to pull him back down to being just a laborer because it was safer and less intimidating.
The artwork Lazcano does, though, whether it’s “Gloria” or other projects, is a way for him to prove to himself that his family didn’t come to America from Mexico for nothing and that he can leave behind something that can be enjoyed for years.
He also hopes people can take inspiration away from his artwork and know that a person’s legacy isn’t defined by where you came from or what your family’s heritage is.
“This whole thing is honestly a dream come true,” he said. “I hope I can be able to inspire other Mexicans … and all other people that came from the gutter that are in that rabbit hole—tell them that there is a way. It’s just a lot of hard work.”