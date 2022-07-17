Gen. Michael X. Garrett, outgoing commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, congratulates Gen. Andrew P. Poppas left, the incoming commanding general, as they switch sides of the formation to signify the change of command. Poppas will serve as the command’s 24th commanding general. Garrett is retiring after 38 years of service.
From left, Gen. Michael X. Garrett, outgoing commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command; Gen. James C. McConville, chief of staff of the Army; and Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, incoming commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, salute during a change-of-command ceremony at Fort Bragg, N.C., on July 8. Poppas is a Janesville native.
U.S. Army Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, a Janesville native, earlier this month became the 24th commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, according to an Army news release.
The command consists of about 745,000 soldiers and 96,000 civilians, making it the Army’s largest command and responsible for 87% of the Army’s combat power.
Prior to assuming command, Poppas received his fourth star and the rank of general in a promotion ceremony hosted by Gen. James McConville, the chief of staff of the Army.
Poppas said in the release that it will take more effort, resources and determination than ever to fulfill the command’s mission requirements but that its soldiers and leadership are up to the challenge.
“Our republic will always ask its Soldiers to do hard things well,” Poppas said. “I will do all in my power to give leaders what they need to build trained, disciplined, fit, and winning teams.”
Poppas is a West Point graduate who commissioned into the Army in 1988. He has served in numerous deployments during his career, including in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Freedom Sentinel and two tours during Operation Enduring Freedom.
