JANESVILLE
The International Association of Lions Club was established in 1916 in Chicago.
Six years later, a Janesville branch of the service organization was formed.
“May 29, 1922,” said Eric Kuznacic, president of the Janesville Lions Club.
The local Lions Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary with plans to improve the area the club donated to the city in 1939—Lions Beach.
The club plans to break ground Saturday, May 21, for construction of a pavilion at Lions Beach. The large picnic pavilion was approved by the Janesville City Council last year, but cost increases and supply-side delays pushed back the construction date.
The 30-foot-by-30-foot hexagon pavilion will feature a two-tier roof, electrical service and LED lighting. A concrete path will be installed to provide easy access from the existing sidewalk.
Kuznacic, who has been a member of the local club for five years, said the building will be a great addition to the beach, which has been a local swimming spot for generations of Janesville youngsters.
“Right now there isn’t really a permanent building down there like other parks have,” he said.
The original plan was to have the building open for the start of the summer season this year.
“We originally had a $70,000 to $80,000 budget for everything on our list,” Kuznacic said. “But that turned into $120,000 to $125,000. And the lead time went from two months to four months, due mainly to supply side issues.”
The club raised about $50,000 in private donations, and then received a $59,000 grant through the city.
“That was a key in getting us over the hump,” Kuznacic said.
The Lions' mission
The objective of the national Lions organization is vision care. Helen Keller attended one of the first national conventions and challenged members to be stewards for the visually handicapped.
Kuznacic said the national club has evolved and now has five focus points.
The first is still assisting the visually handicapped, but the service organization has added childhood cancer, diabetes, the protection of the environment and hunger to their various projects.
“That’s the international mission,” Kuznacic said. “But every club does their own projects on whatever is needed in their own community.”
Since Janesville bills itself as "Wisconsin's Park Place," the local Lions Club has pitched in to improve local recreational areas.
Lions Beach is an appropriate place for the club to improve to commemorate its 100th anniversary.
“We have a long history at Lions Beach,” Kuznacic said of the land located at 1400 Palmer Drive. “It’s been our namesake, and we’ve tried to make improvements over the years.”
With the beach opening May 28, work on the pavilion project won’t wrap up until the beach closes Sept. 5. A dedication is planned for October.
“We hope to dedicate it by the time the snow flies,” Kuznacic said. “We’ll have it up during our 100th year.”
The local Lions
There are 36 members in the Janesville club. They meet twice monthly—once as a breakfast get-together and the other held during lunchtime.
The planned pavilion at Lions Beach will join the other park projects the club has provided for the city. The club donated the land and put up the pavilion at Traxler Park, it put up the pavilion in Walt Lindemann Sportsman’s Park and has provided funds for the lion-shaped water fountain at Palmer Park near CAMDEN playground.
Those projects are in addition to the club providing many services to the visually impaired.
The club recycles used glasses to other countries, provides transportation for eye tissue used in transplants and provides several services to the Wisconsin Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired on West State Street.
“It’s not always front-page news,” Kuznacic said of the numerous services the club provides. “It sometimes is a struggle to promote ourselves to the greater community, and we would always like people to come on down, come to our meetings and join up.”