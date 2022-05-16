DELAVAN
Aram Public Library has a way to go to meet its fundraising goal for its upcoming renovation and expansion project—but library director Michelle Carter will tell you that she has plenty of patrons who are eager to put shovels in the dirt today.
The $9 million expansion and renovation project set for 2024 looks to almost triple the current square footage of the library to a total of 35,278 square feet and is expected to add amenities such as study and meeting rooms and a dedicated teen space. A large area on the southernmost side will be reserved for the children’s department, adding a makerspace, a discovery center, a LiteBrite wall and a dedicated room for programs—a solution to the current space constraints that have pushed some programs outdoors underneath a tent on a gravel lot in the summer.
“Our community is so ready for this project,” Carter, who has been with the library as its director for the last two and a half years and has been a librarian for two decades, said. “You know, this is the dream of many, and—to use a well known quote—it takes a village, and our community is ready for this to happen.”
Private donations in a quiet fundraising phase have gotten the library to $607,000—more than half of its $1 million goal set by the city’s common council last summer—but the library is set to launch its public capital campaign this summer to get it the rest of the way there before designing takes place in 2023.
Library staff and the foundation are still working on events such as trivia nights to help raise funds for the project. Organizers have begun sharing profiles of people who have already donated toward the project to inspire others. The fundraising won’t necessarily end when the final designs are drawn up and construction begins, Carter said. The library is eyeing a future endowment fund to ensure its long-term success.
“I’m hoping that we have enough donations from the public and private sector to create a library of our dreams,” she said.
An evolving library
The library was first opened in 1908 after residents James and Susan Aram donated $20,000 in 1897—just shy of $700,000 in today’s dollars—to establish a public library and reading room in memory of their three deceased daughters. Its last renovations were done in 1991, and a needs assessment survey conducted in 2018 showed the library does not have the space to put on the adult and children’s programming it offers, which has tripled since 2000, the library’s “case for support” presentation states.
Carter said the report found the needs of the community and the services libraries are providing are changing, and Delavan is no different.
“What many libraries have found, I would say in the last decade or so, is that community needs are changing, and this is especially true of our building project,” she said. “One of the largest needs in our community is public meeting room space, and that includes not only a meeting room but also study rooms.”
The library also reported positive increases in usership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. There were more than 5,000 attendees at live virtual events in 2020, and another 11,488 people tuned in to prerecorded events. Website visits increased by 45%, the presentation stated.
What is needed
The needs assessment survey found the library could fulfill only 23% of its requests for meeting room reservations in 2019. The space crunch applies to materials, too. The number of books has grown by 60%, resulting in sacrificing the meeting room to accommodate the increasing youth book collection. A teen space also had to be carved out of an area that was previously used for shelving.
What has grown most substantially in the last two decades is the digital media collection, including audio, music and discs, which is 86% larger than it was at the start of the 2000s.
Other challenges with the current library’s space include limited space for both parking and Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated accessibility features. Some areas of the building are difficult to access, such as narrow aisles or walkways.
Current design renderings show an additional entrance on Fourth Street that is wheelchair and stroller accessible, expanded parking, and upgraded indoor spaces such as the children’s department that will better accommodate some of the amenities the library already has to better encourage early literacy, Carter said.
The addition’s current plans will include three quiet study rooms, meeting rooms and a kitchen demonstration area to help support adult programming so it can happen concurrently with children’s events, Carter said. Previously, some programs had to be held out in front of the circulation desk, Wayne “Ozzie” Osborn, president of the Delavan Aram Public Library Foundation, said, making it difficult to give talks while other patrons walked through the space.
And even Osborn has had trouble in the past reserving meeting space in the library for other organizations he is a part of—his homeowner’s association meeting is held outdoors with fingers crossed for good weather, he explained in an email to The Gazette.
People are using libraries more than ever as they seek out more services than just book checkouts, Osborn added. He wrote that he is most excited about having space not just for library programming but for community events scheduled outside of traditional library hours.
“Some think that the internet has made libraries obsolete. Nothing could be further from the truth,” Osborn said. “I have been blown away by the excitement about this project. People are thrilled that Delavan will finally have a modern library with the space to offer the services expected of a library in a city of our size.”