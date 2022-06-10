An eaglet has been found after its nest along the Rock River in downtown Janesville collapsed Wednesday afternoon.

State Department of Natural Resources conservation warden Austin Schumacher confirmed to The Gazette Thursday afternoon that the eaglet was alive and in the care of Milton-based Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center director Dianne Moller, who was planning to take it to the clinic for medical evaluation.

A Facebook post from the raptor center Thursday afternoon confirmed that the eaglet had been injured, but did not specify the severity of its injuries.

Moller did not immediately return calls from The Gazette.

The nest, which is located along the river southwest of South Main Street across from the Marling Lumber and Millwork warehouse, is thought to have collapsed due to the nesting tree becoming saturated and then buckling under the weight of the nest, a Facebook post from the raptor center said Thursday morning.

Two adult eagles who frequented the nest were spotted at the tree in the hours following the collapse and appeared unharmed.

