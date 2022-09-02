Three days after announcing $90 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds would go to Wisconsin schools, Gov. Tony Evers visited Merrill Elementary in Beloit on Friday.
Of the newly announced allocation, $75 million is earmarked for general needs and $15 for mental health services, the governor's office said in a release on Tuesday.
The Beloit School District will be getting about $200,000, Evers said. It has until 2024 to spend it.
“The money is so important because the pandemic was so problematic for our kids and teachers; it made things more difficult,” Evers said.
Principal Brandye Hereford and other Merrill administrators gave Evers a tour of the school where he met staff and students.
In one classroom, the governor asked if students had any questions for him. One girl responded that he looked like someone she'd seen in a movie. “You look like Joe Biden!” a boy said.
Merrill staff and others laughed while the governor replied,” that’s a compliment. He’s the president of the United States.”
Evers said he’s heard many good things about Merrill and the Beloit School District.
“They’re (teachers, staff) just dedicated to learning and making sure that these kids have representation, they can see themselves in a lot of the folks that work here,” Evers said. “But also the work they do, they take it to a different level.”
“Much of our work as a state is around K-12 kids,” Evers continued. “It’s important for me to connect again; I used to do this full time.”
He added that “one of the things that a lot of administrators and teachers talk about is the shortage of teachers and making sure we have qualified people working in the classrooms.” He said it’s a priority of his administration to do “whatever we can do to encourage people to move into education.” .
