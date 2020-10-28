JANESVILLE
She hasn’t gone to Walmart since December.
During her last trip there, the woman told a Rock County judge Wednesday that she saw Bryce X. Dyer, the man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting her.
She had to leave.
She hasn’t gone to gas stations in Janesville because she saw him there one time. She said she doesn’t like driving in town.
“I’ve had to switch my whole life around,” she said.
“I go to work, and I go home, and I have no life outside of those two things anymore because I feel like I just always saw you,” she said. “And for some reason, you never saw me. And you never had to leave, and I just freak out.”
Dyer, 19, of 829 Blaine Ave., Janesville, reached a plea agreement Wednesday, pleading guilty to a felony count of second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated person and four counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, which are misdemeanors.
Judge Barbara McCrory adopted the agreement of both sides, sentencing Dyer to three years of probation and 90 days in the Rock County Jail, but he will be eligible for full work release and diversion.
She also agreed to hold open the felony conviction, which he can keep off his record if he successfully completes probation.
On Nov. 9, 2019, the woman told Janesville police that she went home with Dyer after she had been drinking to the point of vomiting, according to the criminal complaint. Dyer told her she could stay at his place so she didn’t have to drive, and he said he would sleep on the floor.
The woman woke up to Dyer sexually assaulting her, but she said she could not speak, see or move, the complaint states. She then lost consciousness and woke up wearing sweatpants she hadn’t been wearing.
When the woman got her chance to speak Wednesday, she wanted Dyer to know how badly he hurt her. She said she never heard him say he was sorry.
She did not get an apology Wednesday. Dyer declined to say anything when he was given his chance.
“I heard (the woman), and I kind of wish Mr. Dyer that at that point, the least you would have said to her, ‘I’m really sorry for what I’ve put you through,’” McCrory said.
Sexual assault survivors, she said, often feel like they’re the bad ones. The judge said the woman wrote that people are blaming her for what Dyer is going through.
“I hope you heard what she said,” McCrory told Dyer.
But the judge also had to consider that Dyer is young and without a criminal record prior to this matter. She also gave him credit for taking responsibility with police after initially not doing so.
Assistant District Attorney Mary Bricco said Dyer's knowing what he did was wrong is part of why they reached the agreement they did.
Defense attorney Ryan O’Hara said the three years of probation will be a period of growth for someone who is still a teenager. Dyer will also have to take an HIV test and share the results with the woman.
O’Hara said his client knows that a severe punishment is hanging over his head if he doesn’t complete probation.
On the other side, McCrory said she didn’t want the woman to keep feeling like this assault was hanging over her. The judge wants the woman to think of herself as a "survivor," not a "victim."
“I know those might be hollow words, but I want to be sure you understand that I heard what you said,” the judge told her. “I hope you can continue to address your fears and your concerns because they’re real.”