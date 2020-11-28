JANESVILLE
Two women were crossing a county road in the town of Turtle the night of Oct. 24, one of them using a walker.
They were almost across the road when a vehicle approached.
“I don’t think they are going to stop,” said the woman with the walker, who was identified in a criminal complaint as Victim Two.
The second woman, who was using her cellphone flashlight to guide their way, shined it in the direction of the vehicle to get the driver’s attention, according to the complaint, filed in Rock County Court last week.
The second woman, identified as Victim One, said the vehicle, described as a large, dark-colored pickup truck or SUV, showed no sign of slowing.
The front right of the vehicle hit the women, breaking Victim One’s ankle. Victim Two suffered two breaks in her left leg, and her left calf was “blown out, exposing the tendons and muscles,” the complaint states.
A witness said he saw the woman shining her flashlight at the vehicle, but it didn’t slow until after the crash.
The driver continued to brake for about 75 feet and then accelerated, continuing east on County X, the witness said.
Rock County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene, the 5800 block of East County X at 7:25 p.m.
Deputies later looked at video from the Mobil gas station at 600 Milwaukee St. in Clinton and saw a vehicle passing by about six minutes after the crash, according to the complaint. The vehicle fit the description of the witnesses.
Three days later, Michael Massa, 45, of 213 Durand St., Clinton, appeared with his lawyer and turned himself in to a detective at the sheriff’s office in Janesville, according to the complaint.
Massa admitted he had been driving the maroon Yukon XL that was involved in the hit-and-run on Oct. 24, according to the complaint.
Massa said he noticed a vehicle approaching from behind him, and as he focused on that vehicle in his rear-view mirror, “he heard what sounded like he may have hit an object,” according to the complaint.
Massa said he never saw what he hit, but when he got home, he noticed the right-side headlight was damaged, so he installed a new headlight the next day, according to the complaint.
Massa read a statement to the detective, and then his attorney said Massa would not give any other details, according to the complaint.
He was charged with two counts of hit-and-run, causing injury. His initial appearance in Rock County Court is set to be on video at 10 a.m. Tuesday.