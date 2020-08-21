JANESVILLE
A woman who supplied drugs that were smuggled into the Rock County Jail last year was sentenced in Rock County Court on Friday.
Pamela J. Vinson, 56, of 1135 Hoover St., Janesville, will spend the next three years on probation.
Judge Karl Hanson sentenced Vinson on a charge of delivery of narcotics in accordance with a plea agreement worked out by the defense and prosecuting attorneys.
The prescription drug was Suboxone, which is used to treat addiction by reducing withdrawal symptoms and curbing cravings for opioids.
Vinson dropped 10 Suboxone pills wrapped in tobacco near the bicycle rack outside the jail after her son asked her to, according to the criminal complaint. Jail officials became aware Dec. 9 after they discovered inmates had gotten high from the drug.
Paul Olivas III, 49, of 2232 Liberty Ave., Beloit, who trained dogs as part of the jail’s Rock County Education and Criminal Addiction Program, admitted picking up the Suboxone while walking a dog and smuggling it into the jail, according to the complaint.
Olivas was charged with delivering illegal articles to an inmate. His case is pending in Rock County Court, where he has pleaded not guilty.
Ryne A. Vinson, 29, had his probation on a previous case revoked May 5 and was sentenced to one year in prison and two years or extended supervision, according to online court records.
Attorneys noted Pamela Vinson had no previous criminal record. In court Friday, she apologized and called her act “a stupid mistake.”
“I understand that as a mother, you probably wanted to do what is best for your son,” Hanson told her, adding, “Sometimes the best course of action is tough love.”