JANESVILLE

A woman desperate to avoid becoming homeless diverted money from her Janesville church to pay her rent, her attorney said in Rock County Court on Tuesday.

Michelle R. Lomax, 51, of 1120 Prince Hall Drive No. 1108, Beloit, pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony theft in a business setting.

The maximum penalty for the offense includes six years in prison, but the defense and prosecuting attorneys recommended a $250 fine plus costs, and Judge Karl Hanson agreed.

Assistant District Attorney Cheniqua White said Lomax had no previous criminal record and has suffered by losing the respect of church congregants and the opportunity to have fellowship with them.

Lomax has been working with the church to pay back the $5,175, White said.

Public defender Jason Sanders said Lomax was close to being evicted from her apartment and was facing homelessness when she diverted the money.

She wrote a three-page confession and offered to apologize in person to the congregation, Sanders said.

Lomax dabbed at her eyes during the hearing.

Considering her embarrassment and her work to repay the church, the fine is a fitting punishment, Sanders argued.

Lomax had worked for First Christian Church for about 10 years, and her duties including issuing checks to pay the church’s bills, according to the criminal complaint. She was arrested last May after it was discovered she had diverted the money and concealed her crime by creating fake billings from an insurance company, according to the complaint.

Hanson said a church survives on contributions and tries to do good with the money, and Lomax made a “terrible decision” to repeatedly shift the money to her landlord.

But Hanson said he believes Lomax feels guilt and remorse. He said she will have a permanent mark against her name, both in the community and in court records in the form of a felony conviction.

Repaying what she took shows she has character, Hanson said. He told Lomax she must work to prove that she deserves forgiveness.

“I hope you can find that forgiveness in the community,” the judge said.