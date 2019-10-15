JANESVILLE

A woman arrested in Janesville in connection with an Illinois homicide has been turned over to Illinois authorities after waiving extradition.

Amber N. Brewer, 27, is charged in Winnebago County Court in connection with the death of Jamie R. Stephens, 31, whose frozen body was found Dec. 10 in rural Winnebago County.

She helped clean the car in which a man was shot to death, according to court documents.

Janesville police helped Winnebago County authorities arrest Brewer on Oct. 3 in the 2300 block of Dartmouth Drive. Brewer was living in Rockford, Illinois, at the time of the December murder and was staying with relatives in Janesville when arrested, authorities said.

Brewer waived extradition during a hearing Oct. 9 in Rock County Court, and she was turned over to Illinois authorities Saturday, a Rock County Jail spokeswoman said.