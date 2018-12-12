JANESVILLE
The city has until Monday to submit necessary paperwork in a lawsuit filed by a Janesville woman against the Janesville Community Development Authority.
Selma Hatich of 908 Rockshire Drive filed a lawsuit Oct. 19 in Rock County Court, saying she was wrongfully terminated from the city’s Section 8 rental assistance program.
She claims she has been “substantially damaged” because of the city’s decision to kick her out of the program, according to a civil complaint.
Hatich received a written termination notice from the city in August. She requested a review hearing, which was held Sept. 24. Arbiter Darnisha Haley sided with the city in the hearing and upheld the city’s decision to remove Hatich from the program, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit contends the Community Development Authority did not follow federal, state or city guidelines when making its decision. Evidence presented during the September hearing was insufficient and relied entirely on “controverted, uncorroborated hearsay,” according to the complaint.
Korey Lundin of Legal Action of Wisconsin declined to comment on Hatich’s behalf, saying he had not received her permission to provide more details.
The city filed its original response to the lawsuit Nov. 2. It denied all allegations and said Hatich is not entitled to relief or compensation, according to court filings.
The Gazette was unable to reach Assistant City Attorney Tim Wellnitz for further comment.
A blog post written earlier this year by the Tenant Resource Center, a Madison-based nonprofit that details the rental rights for both landlords and tenants, says tenants can be terminated from Section 8 for a variety of reasons. These include criminal activity, violating lease terms and misreporting information—such as income information or the number of people living in the household.
There is no hearing scheduled in the case. The Monday deadline for the city requires it to provide any additional paperwork beyond its original November response, Lundin said.
Both sides will communicate via briefs and have a schedule for when those need to be filed. The briefing schedule takes the process through March, when a judge will determine if it’s necessary to schedule an in-person court hearing, Lundin said.
