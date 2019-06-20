JANESVILLE

A Beloit woman twice slipped out of her handcuffs, and on the second try, she jumped out of a squad car and broke her ankle along Interstate 90/39, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court.

Kris M. Simplot, 35, of 912 Harvey St., Beloit, was charged Wednesday with escape, resisting an officer, failure to install an ignition-interlock device and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The episode started around 12:30 p.m. Saturday when a Beloit police officer stopped Simplot for driving about 55 mph in a 25 mph zone on Moccasin Trail, according to the complaint.

Simplot’s license had been revoked, and she was under order to have the interlock device on any car she drove. She also was wanted on a state Department of Corrections warrant, according to the complaint.

Simplot struggled with the officer, and they went to the ground as he tried to handcuff her, according to the complaint.

Another officer arrived, and they were able to cuff her and place her in the rear of a squad car. That’s when she rolled down the window, freed herself from the cuffs and tried to open the door by reaching the outside handle, according to the complaint.

Simplot claimed she had trouble breathing, and an ambulance was called. She refused treatment, and officers returned her to the squad’s back seat.

Simplot started kicking the door handle as the officer started driving to the Rock County Jail. He stopped, and the second officer stopped, and they calmed her with the promise that she could ride with the second officer, according to the complaint.

The second officer was entering I-90/39 at Shopiere Road when Simplot complained again of trouble breathing and asked the window be rolled down a couple of inches, according to the complaint.

The officer rolled the window down 3 inches, and that’s when she slipped out of the cuffs and tried to reach through the window to open the door, according to the complaint.

The officer immediately braked and pulled to the side of the highway. Simplot jumped from the car and fell to the pavement with what was later determined to be a broken ankle, according to the complaint.

She got up and was standing at the edge of the bridge over Turtle Creek “and appeared to be contemplating jumping,” but the officer “was immediately able to gain control of the loose handcuff and directed the defendant to the ground. She complied,” according to the complaint.

Simplot was taken by ambulance to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville and cuffed to the gurney, with an officer next to her, according to the complaint, and she was sedated “for medical reasons” at the hospital.

A pipe suspected of being used for crack cocaine was later found on her person. Her next court appearance is Tuesday.

In court Wednesday, she was held on a $1,000 cash bond and ordered not to drive while her case is pending.