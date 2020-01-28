JANESVILLE

A woman who bit off a piece of a man’s ear at a Janesville party in June was sentenced to probation with a catch on Tuesday.

Nicole L. Perez, 35, of 1505 Randall St., Beloit, was drinking at a family party when she and the victim got into a verbal argument, according to the criminal complaint.

Later that night, Perez and an accomplice “jumped” the victim from behind, and Perez bit off about one-third of his ear, according to the complaint.

The ear piece could not be re-attached.

Perez pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery, but the felony was held open pending the results of probation.

She pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer and was sentenced to two years of probation for those misdemeanors. If she completes probation successfully, the felony charge can be dismissed. If not, she can be sentenced, possibly to prison.

Defense attorney Michelle Brandemuehl said the all-day party involved a lot of drinking, and her client is not normally a drinker.

Perez now intends to abstain from alcohol, Brandemuehl said.

Perez, who cares for her two children and has a history of abuse by men, was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer soon after the incident, Brandemuehl said.

Perez apologized and said, “It was supposed to be one fun family get-together, and we announced our engagement that night, and all heck broke loose.”

Judge John Wood said he is sorry about the cancer, but it does not reduce the seriousness of what Perez did.

Wood required Perez to remain sober during probation and to go to any treatment recommended by her agent.

Perez’ accomplice pleaded guilty to party to misdemeanor battery on Dec. 18 and was sentenced to one year of probation.