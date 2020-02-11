JANESVILLE

A Janesville woman registered a blood-alcohol concentration more than three times the legal limit for driving after a Nov. 10 crash, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court last week.

Maria V. Gonzales, 57, of 1310 Bennett St., Janesville, was charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving. A blood test later indicated her blood-alcohol content was 0.262, according to the complaint. The legal limit is 0.08.

Gonzales was arrested after a hit-and-run crash in the 700 block of East Court Street in Janesville, according to the criminal complaint. No injury was reported.

Gonzales' previous intoxicated-driving convictions were in 1997, 2002 and 2003, according to the complaint.