ELKHORN

A Lake Geneva woman pleaded guilty Thursday to driving while intoxicated and striking a motorcyclist, who then landed in her convertible.

Angelica R. Garcia, 29, of N2020 County H, Lot 49, reached an agreement and pleaded guilty to one of the charges she faced in the Aug. 8 crash—causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Other charges were dismissed and read into the record.

Bloomfield police responded to Highway 120 north of County H after witnesses reported that a convertible hit a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, whose driver said he saw the convertible cross the median into his lane, according to the criminal complaint.

After Garcia hit the motorcycle, the driver said he couldn't move his arm. Court records say he had a dislocated elbow.

A blood test showed Garcia had a 0.139 blood-alcohol concentration.

Garcia’s brother Carlos, 25, of Chicago also faces criminal charges in the incident. Prosecutors allege he yanked the convertible’s steering wheel because the two were arguing.

He is scheduled for a final pretrial hearing at 10 a.m. Jan. 16.

Angelica Garcia was convicted of intoxicated driving in May 2016.

She is scheduled for sentencing on the current case at 10 a.m. Feb. 10.