JANESVILLE
An Orfordville woman will spend a year in the Rock County Jail after pleading guilty Wednesday to taking money, TVs and a gaming console from a cognitively disabled woman.
Judge Barbara McCrory sentenced Charli M. Pote, 34, of 2915 S. Potter Road, Orfordville, after Pote pleaded guilty to being party to a crime of theft. Pote will have work-release privileges and must pay $528 in fines within 60 days of being released from jail.
Pote is accused of coercing a cognitively disabled Janesville woman into giving money to her and her cousin Charles R. Hughes, 30, who resides at the Rock County Jail, sometime between November 2017 and April 2018.
The woman’s father alerted police to the case last spring, according to a criminal complaint.
The woman told police that Pote and a man she thought was her father demanded that she give them money or they would “choke the life out of her.” The woman withdrew $260 from a bank, and Pote also took two TV sets and a gaming console from her, as previously reported by The Gazette.
Hughes told police he knew the woman suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome.
Through text messages, Pote also pretended to be Hughes and convinced the woman Hughes was the woman’s boyfriend, according to the criminal complaint.
Pote, acting as Hughes, claimed Hughes lost his job, prompting the woman to offer both of them money. The money was used to buy crack cocaine for Pote and Hughes, according to a complaint.
Hughes’ next court appearance is Jan. 17. He pleaded not guilty in August to a charge of party to a crime of theft, according to online court records.
Pote teared up in Rock County Court on Wednesday and dabbed her eyes with a tissue as McCrory read facts from the case. She will receive 107 days of sentence credit after spending 98 days in Rock County custody and nine days in Grant County custody.
She is charged with criminal damage to property and resisting/obstructing an officer in the Grant County incident, according to online court records.
McCrory told Pote she could travel to Grant County for court proceedings, but Pote said the judge there allowed her to handle the case by phone.
McCrory asked Pote if she had anything to say about the Rock County theft.
“I’m sorry,” Pote replied. “You’ll never see me again.”
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse