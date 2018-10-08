ELKHORN

A woman has been sentenced to two years’ probation in a case in which prosecutors said she delivered marijuana to an ill tenant of a town of Sugar Creek assisted living facility, court records show.

Ann M. Schackmuth, 49, also must serve 100 hours of community service and pay a $500 fine plus court costs, according to online court records.

Schackmuth on Sept. 27 reached an agreement to plead guilty to three misdemeanors: possession of an illegally obtained prescription, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The felony she faced—delivering marijuana—was dismissed and read in to the record.

One of the owners of Just Like Home, W5140 County A, thought Schackmuth, an employee, had given marijuana to a tenant with multiple sclerosis symptoms, according to the criminal complaint.

On the morning of Dec. 15, 2017, Schackmuth was in the tenant’s room. Later that day, another staff member reported that the room smelled like smoked marijuana, the complaint states.

Schackmuth did not ask for money, but the tenant told authorities he gave her “like $2 or $3,” the complaint states. She said she had given the man marijuana several times, and other staff members were OK with it.

When police searched Schackmuth’s car, they found 15 Vicodin pills without a valid prescription, according to the complaint.

As conditions of her probation, Schackmuth is not allowed to possess weapons, alcohol or drugs.

