MADISON
A South Beloit, Illinois, woman was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for trafficking nearly a pound of methamphetamine in 2016, authorities said.
U.S. Attorney Scott Blader announced Cheryl Barrera, 50, was sentenced to federal prison after she pleaded guilty in August 2018 to possession with intent to distribute 14 ounces of meth.
Barrera was arrested after a traffic stop Oct. 17, 2016. She told police who were working in a Rock County task force that she had gotten the meth through a deal with two other people, according to a news release.
A U.S. District Court Judge James D. Peterson handed Barrera the sentence Thursday. Peterson said the sentence length was based on the “large amount” of meth police seized from Barrera and the fact Barrera’s drug arrest violated her probation for an earlier crime.
The arrest came out of an investigation by the Rock County Safe Streets Task Force, which includes the FBI, the ATF, the DEA, the Rock County Sheriff's Office, the Beloit Police Department, the Janesville Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.
