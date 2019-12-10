JANESVILLE

A Beloit woman accused of posting explicit videos of her roommate on Facebook has been sentenced to a fine and community service in Rock County Court, according to court records.

Nicole M. Owens, 40, of 1633½ Sixth St., Beloit, pleaded no contest Thursday to publishing a private depiction of a person without consent, a misdemeanor, while a felony charge of capturing an intimate representation was dismissed.

Judge Karl Hanson ordered Owens to pay a $1,461 fine and perform 40 hours of community service.

A woman who was paying Owens to stay in Owens’ living room told Beloit police in July that Owens told her not to have sex in the living room and have a naked man walking around, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman said she stopped having sex in the living room, but Owens threw her out, and she later learned Owens was posting the videos of the sexual activity and identifying the woman in the Facebook posts.

Owens told an officer that she thought it was legal to post such videos on Facebook because it happened in her house in a nonprivate space, according to the complaint.

Owens said she posted the videos because she was angry at how the woman behaved in her residence, according to the complaint.