JANESVILLE

A woman charged with animal mistreatment for selling puppies infected with a deadly virus pleaded no contest and was fined on a lesser charge Thursday in Rock County Court.

Nicole L. Musick, whose last known address was 929 W. Terrington Drive, town of Rock, pleaded no contest to selling a dog without documentation of health requirements. She was fined $330, according to court records.

Musick sold two puppies to a Port Washington couple in 2018. One of them had to be euthanized because of complications from canine parvovirus, according to the criminal complaint.

The second puppy also had the virus, but treatment saved it.