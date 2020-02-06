JANESVILLE

A Janesville woman accused in two cocaine trafficking cases was sentenced to two years of probation in Rock County Court on Thursday.

Taylar M. Johnson, 21, of 11109 County B, Janesville, also faces prison time if her probation is revoked, as part of a felony hold-open agreement that Judge John Wood approved.

Johnson was arrested Sept. 15, 2018, as part of a Janesville police sting operation in which an officer chatted online, saying he was looking for a prostitute for a party, according to a criminal complaint. The officer asked if there was anything else he could get for the party, and the person on the other end offered “fire coke.”

The officer arranged to buy cocaine and to meet that night. Johnson and Daniel S. Severson, 28, of 6269 W. Grand Videre Drive, Janesville, showed up at the meeting point, and police arrested them, finding three bags of suspected cocaine with a total weight of 16 grams, or about one-half ounce.

The white powder tested positive when police field-tested it, according to the complaint. But when tested in a laboratory, it was found to be something other than a controlled substance, Assistant District Attorney Scott Dirks said at Thursday’s hearing.

The charge of party to possession with intent to deliver cocaine against Johnson in that case was dismissed.

Severson was sentenced earlier to drug court, where he has a chance to avoid prison time.

Johnson was arrested again April 5, 2019, when Janesville police raided a house at 300 E. Racine St. and arrested her and Deon J. Noyce, 24, of Madison.

Noyce and Johnson both were charged with party to possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Noyce was charged with obstructing, and Johnson with felony bail jumping.

Cocaine was found on a scale and a mirror, and 2.8 grams of it was found in a bag, along with drug-packaging materials, according to the complaint.

Johnson pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, for which she received the probation sentence.

The cocaine charge was dismissed, but Johnson pleaded guilty to two felony bail-jumping charges, and Wood withheld judgment. He could dismiss them at the end of her probation.

Dirks said he hoped the sentence would help Johnson get her life on track.

Defense attorney Kelly Mattingly said Johnson told him she has stopped using drugs.

Johnson said she is confident she can complete probation.

In pronouncing sentence, Wood noted Johnson had little criminal history. He told her that her actions had contributed to the drug trade, which spawns property and gun crimes and destroys families.

If she associates with drug users, she is likely to end up back in court and in prison, Wood warned.

Wood ordered her to get a high school diploma and maintain absolute sobriety during probation.

Noyce’s case has not been resolved. He did not show up for a hearing Wednesday, and a bench warrant was issued.