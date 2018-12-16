ELKHORN
A Whitewater woman is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing Friday, Dec. 21, on charges she stole Christmas presents for drug money and drove with cocaine in her system, court records show.
Whitewater police said they found crack cocaine in the passenger seat of a car driven by Cortney R. Szymkowski, 30, of W6653 Bluff Road, after they said she drove July 14 on Highway 12 in Whitewater, according to the criminal complaint.
Prosecutors charged her with driving with a controlled substance in her blood as a fourth offense.
Szymkowski admitted to using crack, and a blood test returned a positive result for cocaine, according to the complaint.
Prosecutors levied the driving charge against Szmkowski on Nov. 20, when they also charged her with misdemeanor theft and felony bail jumping connected to a Nov. 11 alleged incident. Police said she stole Christmas presents from people she knows to get money for crack cocaine.
Szymkowski was charged July 16 with possessing cocaine and drug paraphernalia two days earlier. She pleaded not guilty to those charges, but that could change under the upcoming plea hearing.
If the parties do not reach a plea agreement, Szymkowski has a trial scheduled in February.
