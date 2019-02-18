01STOCK_WALWORTH_JUDICIAL_CENTER

Walworth County Judicial Center in Elkhorn, Wis.

ELKHORN

A Mukwonago woman is charged with embezzling more than $31,000 from Whitewater Chiropractic over about seven years, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Samantha D. Rodriguez, 33, faces a charge of theft in a business setting. Prosecutors accuse her of taking $31,067.03 before she left her job in October.

Whitewater police on Nov. 16 spoke with Peggy Linneman, who said Rodriguez had been stealing money as a receptionist at the chiropractic office, according to the complaint.

A new receptionist “noticed an inaccuracy in the business’s financial records,” the complaint states. That prompted business officials to dig further.

Rodriguez, who started at Whitewater Chiropractic in August 2011, embezzled the money when she handled deposit slips before taking them to the bank, according to the complaint. She first took smaller amounts, but they increased over time.

Police on Jan. 15 spoke to Rodriguez, who admitted to taking money, the complaint states. She said she was embarrassed and could not believe she had done it.

Rodriguez said she used the money to pay bills.

She eventually left Whitewater Chiropractic to pursue employment elsewhere, the complaint states.

Rodriguez is set to make her initial appearance in court at 1:15 p.m. March 14.

