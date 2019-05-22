JANESVILLE

A Janesville woman was driving drunk with a small child in the car Monday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court.

Rebecca S. Ferraro, 37, of 453 S. Fremont St., Janesville, was charged in Rock County Court on Tuesday with fourth-offense intoxicated driving with a child passenger.

According to the criminal complaint, staff at Famous Dave’s, 3030 Milton Ave., Janesville, alerted police when they became concerned Ferraro was drunk and would drive home with the child.

Ferraro exhibited signs of drunkenness and registered a 0.201 blood-alcohol level, according to the complaint.

Ferraro’s previous convictions were in 2008, 2011 and 2014, according to the complaint.