JANESVILLE
A Janesville woman faces child neglect and drug charges in a Nov. 6 incident in Beloit that involved a report of a drug overdose and two young children in the back seat of a vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.
Ashley N. Gillham, 22, of 2203 Adel St., is charged with two counts of child neglect, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia in the incident.
Beloit police officers responded to a gas station in the 1600 block of Riverside Drive, Beloit, at 4:11 p.m. Nov. 6 for a report of an overdose and two upset children inside the vehicle, according to the complaint filed in Rock County Court.
Gillham told officers she had administered Narcan, an overdose inhibitor, to her husband while in the parking lot of the gas station after he had used heroin in the bathroom. The couple told officers that they would “take turns” using heroin and watching the 2- and 4-year-old children, according to the complaint.
Officers observed that the children were “dirty.” One of them had dirt on his face, and officers estimated that he “had not been bathed or showered in quite some time,” the complaint states.
Officers also did not see the required child restraints in the vehicle’s back seat.
During a search of the vehicle, officers also recovered a glass pipe and other assorted drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.