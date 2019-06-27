JANESVILLE

A Beloit woman was charged Thursday in the traffic deaths of three Beloit men in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 43 that happened 17 months ago.

Kiyoko M. Becker, 26, of 1715 Summit Ave., Beloit, was charged with three counts of homicide by driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

An arrest warrant was issued along with the criminal complaint in Rock County Court.

Becker and two other Beloit women were going home after drinking at a strip club in the town of Darien in the early morning of Jan. 21, 2018, when the two crashes occurred.

As they left the club, one of the women told Becker she should not drive because she was drunk. Becker said she had to drive because she had borrowed the SUV, a passenger told investigators.

During the drive toward Beloit, Becker kept looking at and texting with her phone and was swerving on the road, and the passengers told her to pay attention to driving, a passenger told investigators.

The more she was told to stop looking at the phone, the more upset Becker became and the more attention she paid to the phone, the witness said, according to the complaint.

Becker then stopped the SUV partially on the shoulder of I-43 and partially in the right lane, and the women began to argue, according to the complaint.

The driver of a semitrailer truck tried to swerve around the SUV but hit it, and the truck slid sideways and tipped over, according to the complaint.

A pickup truck then crashed into the downed semi, according to the complaint. All three men in the pickup suffered injuries that led to their deaths. They were all 26 years old: Delandis J. McKinney, Cecilio Rodriguez Jr. and Hesham M. Abdelrahim.

Police responded at 3 a.m. to mile marker 6 in the town of Clinton.

A blood sample taken at 4:15 a.m. showed Becker with a blood-alcohol level of 0.14, well over the legal limit, according to the complaint.

All three women were treated at hospitals. One passenger suffered relatively minor injuries, while another sustained a skull fracture, needed sutures on her face and had a collapsed lung, according to the complaint.

The complaint does not describe Becker’s injuries.