JANESVILLE

A 6-year-old was in the back seat of a car when its driver was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving.

Tavia M. St. John, 44, was arrested at 2:16 a.m. Thursday after a Janesville police officer was nearly struck by a car at the corner of Milwaukee Street and Randall Avenue, according to a news release from the police department.

The car made a wide turn from Randall Avenue to Milwaukee Street, crossing the centerline and accelerating away at a high rate of speed. The car was stopped at Sauk Drive, about half a mile away, the news release said.

When the officer approached the car, he spotted the 6-year-old in the back seat. The child was not wearing a seat belt, according to the news release.

St. John admitted to having five drinks. She blew a .18 on a portable breath test, more than twice the legal limit of .08, according to the news release.

St. John was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated, fourth offense with a passenger younger than 16 years old.