TOWN OF BELOIT

A woman accused of repeatedly ramming the car in which her ex-husband was riding was charged Monday in Rock County Court.

Ashley S. Hicks, 35, of 643 Hackett St., Beloit, was charged with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, Hicks followed her ex and a woman he was with from a Beloit parking lot north on Highway 51/Riverside Drive in the hour around midnight Friday.

Hicks rammed the other car multiple times, starting at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Henry Avenue and into the town of Beloit, according to the complaint.

Hicks chased the other car at speeds of up to 80 mph through the town and city of Beloit, chasing the other car even when it went through red lights and stop signs, according to the complaint.

A sheriff’s deputy later chased Hicks south on Highway 51/Riverside Drive at speeds of up to 97 mph before breaking off the chase at White Avenue in the city of Beloit, according to the complaint. Hicks hit stop sticks deployed by city police about a half mile later.

She kept driving despite two punctured tires, and police tracked her car to the backyard of her residence on Hackett Street, according to the complaint.

In court Monday, Hicks was held on a $100 cash bond and ordered not to drive or contact the victims.