JANESVILLE

A woman arrested in Janesville in connection with an Illinois homicide helped clean the car in which a man was shot to death, according to court documents.

Amber N. Brewer, 27, is charged in Winnebago County Court with aggravated kidnapping while armed, kidnapping, two counts of aggravated unlawful restraint and two counts of concealing homicidal death, according to online court records.

Janesville police helped Winnebago County authorities arrest Brewer on Thursday in the 2300 block of Dartmouth Drive, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Brewer was living in Rockford, Illinois, at the time of the December murder and was “living with or temporarily staying with” relatives in Janesville for a “short period of time” before her arrest Thursday, said Mike Schultz, deputy chief of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Online court records Friday listed Brewer’s address as 2310 Dartmouth Drive.

Brewer is suspected in connection with the death of Jamie R. Stephens, 31, whose frozen body was found Dec. 10 in rural Winnebago County, according to a release from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The Illinois criminal complaint charges Brewer with participating in Stephens’ murder Dec. 7. She is accused of:

Conspiring with two co-defendants to detain Stephens at gunpoint and take Stephens to Brewer’s home.

Transporting Stephens and secretly confining him against his will.

Detaining Stephens against his will in a vehicle.

Helping clean and dispose of the vehicle in which Stephens was shot to death.

Concealing Stephens’ homicide.

Rock County prosecutors Friday initiated extradition proceedings against Brewer. She was ordered held on a $100,000 cash bond pending an extradition hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Brewer’s codefendants—Nickles T. Parks, 27, of Rockford, Illinois, and Joshua J. Whittie, 19—are charged in Illinois with first-degree murder.

The Rockford Register Star reported earlier the indictment against Whittie indicates he was trying to rob Stephens when he shot him and then knowingly concealed his death.

Court records show Parks took Whittie with him Dec. 7 to confront Stephens after a woman accused Stephens of stealing her necklace and ring. Stephens purportedly had been dating the woman’s roommate. Stephens’ father has denied that his son stole from the woman, the Register Star reported.