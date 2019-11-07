ELKHORN

A Madison woman accused of showing up at the wrong address in Genoa City to perform a sex act has been sentenced to jail and probation on a methamphetamine charge, court records show.

Jenna R. Wade, 34, pleaded guilty Oct. 9 to possessing meth. Other charges of prostitution, possessing drug paraphernalia and bail jumping were dismissed and read in to the record, according to online court records.

Walworth County Judge Phillip Koss sentenced Wade to 30 days of jail with work release and three years of probation.

On May 14, Genoa City police responded to the 1000 block of Pheasant Drive for a report of a woman blocking a driveway, according to the criminal complaint. Wade told police she was there to perform a massage service, but her phone showed she was messaging someone about exchanging sex acts for $200.

Police found meth in Wade’s vehicle.

She is scheduled for a plea hearing on other charges at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 25 in Dane County Court.

Wade must report for her jail sentence from her Walworth County case no later than 8 a.m. Dec. 8, court records show. She is allowed to serve that jail sentence in Dane County.