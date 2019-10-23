ELKHORN

A Sharon woman is accused of driving as fast as 133 mph while intoxicated and with two young children—one of whom was unrestrained—in the back seats, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.

Walworth County prosecutors charged Evangelina Sanchez, 31, of 197 Baldwin St., Unit A, with first-degree recklessly endangering safety in the Aug. 31 incident. Sanchez also is accused of first-offense intoxicated driving with passengers younger than 16.

A Sharon police officer at about 12:04 a.m. Aug. 31 was watching traffic at Martin and School streets when his radar unit recorded a vehicle traveling 133 mph on County C, the complaint states. The vehicle was out of sight momentarily, but when it reappeared, the officer recorded speeds of 118 to 120 mph.

The officer then was able to lock his radar and get another reading, this time at 114 mph, as the vehicle continued south on County C toward Sharon, according to the complaint.

The vehicle slowed as it entered the village but still was traveling as fast as 57 mph in a 35-mph zone. The officer stopped the vehicle and said he could smell burned rubber and hear clicking, usually a sign of a warm engine, the complaint states.

Sanchez, who was driving and had glassy eyes, told police she “had to get home,” according to the complaint. She said they were coming home from McDonald’s.

She admitted drinking alcohol but said she “drank two only, just two,” according to the complaint. Preliminary breath tests showed blood-alcohol concentrations of 0.124 and 0.11.

Sanchez has pleaded not guilty to the intoxicated driving charge. She has not yet been arraigned on the endangering safety charge.

She will appear in court again at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, for a preliminary hearing.