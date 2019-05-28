JANESVILLE

A Janesville mother is suspected of burning her child with a cigarette lighter and blaming it on the father in an attempt to keep the father from seeing the child.

Ashley J. Wagman, 26, of 408 S. Main St. No. 1, Janesville, is charged in Rock County Court with physical abuse of a child/intentionally causing bodily harm and obstructing an officer.

The child is almost 2 years old.

A county Child Protective Services worker told police that Wagman had made other false statements about the father, including that the child had contracted food poisoning at the father’s house, and all the previous statements turned out to be false, according to the criminal complaint.

The CPS worker described the false statements as a series of attempts to prevent the father from being able to see the child, according to the complaint.

After each of the statements was found to be false, Wagman “escalated her behavior, culminating in the burn injury,” the complaint states.

Because of the false statements, Child Protective Services examined the child’s body each time he was transferred from one parent to the other, according to the complaint.

The child had no burn mark when examined at the father’s home before being transferred to Wagman, the same day she reported what appeared to be a fresh burn mark on the child’s leg, according to the complaint.

The complaint does not say how severe the burn was.

Wagman refused to answer questions and resisted arrest at the Janesville Police Department, struggling with officers as they handcuffed her and tried to move her to the booking area, according to the complaint.