JANESVILLE

A Brodhead woman is accused of biting off a piece of a man’s ear during a drinking party in Janesville on Friday night.

Nicole L. Perez, 35, of 1006 19th St. No. 14, Brodhead, was charged in Rock County Court on Tuesday with aggravated battery.

According to the criminal complaint, the man was drinking with several friends at a home in the 2600 block of Wesley Avenue in Janesville when he got into an argument with Perez.

The complaint does not say what the argument was about.

Later that night, the man told police, he went outside to smoke a cigarette when Perez and a man jumped him from behind.

The man punched him several times, and Perez pulled his hair and kicked him, the man said. He fell to the ground as he tried to block the blows, according to the complaint.

Perez got on top of him and bit his hear, causing him great pain, the man said. He then realized she had bitten off a piece of the ear, according to the complaint.

About one-third of the ear was bitten and torn off, according to the complaint.

The man searched for several minutes before he found the piece. He took it with him to SSM St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville, but he was told they could not reattach it, according to the complaint.

Perez was released on a signature bond after her initial court appearance Tuesday. She was ordered to have no contact with the man and not drink alcohol while the case is pending.