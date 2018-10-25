BELOIT
A Beloit woman is accused of beating and sexually assaulting a man after receiving visions through tarot cards.
Precious L. Bailey, 30, of 366 W. Grand Ave., was charged Thursday in Rock County Court with first-degree sexual assault, aggravated battery and false imprisonment.
Bailey told Beloit police she had long suspected someone had been sexually molesting her 2-year-old, and she had taken the child to the hospital four or five times, but no one could see signs of sexual abuse, according to the criminal complaint.
She began suspecting a man she knows and confirmed her belief by reading tarot cards on her smartphone, she said, according to the complaint.
Bailey believed she was a medium and that by reading the cards she received visions of what the man did, she told police, according to the complaint.
The assault began Monday night in a recreational vehicle parked at Bailey’s residence, according to the complaint.
Bailey is accused of beating the man with her fists and a piece of weather stripping, threatening to kill him and inflicting two black eyes, bruised ribs, a broken finger and assorted cuts, welts and bruises.
She also sexually assaulted him with a screwdriver handle, causing him to scream, and burned skin in his pubic area with a lighter, according to the complaint.
The man told police he eventually admitted assaulting the child to get Bailey to stop, but the attack only got worse, according to the complaint. He said he went in and out of consciousness.
Bailey told police that after he confessed, she beat him until she blacked out, according to the complaint.
“I tried to do exactly what he did to my child,” Bailey is quoted as saying.
The criminal complaint never mentions any physical harm to the child, but the child was in the RV the entire time, sometimes sleeping, sometimes watching TV, the complaint indicates.
Bailey did not allow the man to leave throughout the night, the man said, but in the morning, she told him to go buy cigarettes, which allowed him to call 911, according to the complaint.
Bailey was ordered held on $25,000 cash bond after her initial court hearing Thursday. She was ordered to have no contact with the man who was assaulted or with a person, identified only by initials, unless allowed by Child Protective Services.
